Megan Lavin is the morning anchor for KIFI. Her Southeast Idaho roots run deep—tracing all the way back to the pioneers.

Born and raised in the area until age 17, Megan grew up watching local legends Jay Hildebrandt and Karole Honas, who inspired her passion for broadcasting. That passion took root during a career fair she attended while she was a student at Skyline High School. After speaking with local reporters, she knew she wanted to pursue a career in news.

Megan went on to attend BYU, earning a bachelor’s degree in Communications with an emphasis in Broadcast Journalism.

Her career has since included roles as a corporate writer and positions in global marketing and public relations. She's also the creator of AllergyAwesomeness.com , a popular recipe website for individuals with food allergies that receives over a million visitors annually. The blog's success led her to become a published cookbook author as well.

When she’s not at the station, Megan is either cooking in the kitchen or cooking up some fun for her family of six. She and her husband stay busy keeping up with their four kids’ packed schedule of sports and activities. A proud soccer mom, Megan is easy to spot in the stands—just listen for her cowbell.

Megan is excited to be back in Idaho Falls and is passionate about telling the stories that matter to her home community. Have a news tip? Reach out to her at: megan.lavin@localnews8.com