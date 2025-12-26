Vehicle crash near Sandcreek Golf Course triggers power outages; Repairs ongoing

UPDATED:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Power has been restored to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and several surrounding neighborhoods after a vehicle crashed into a major utility pole near Sandcreek Golf Course. Idaho Falls Power warns residents should prepare for a second planned service interruption later tonight.

As of 3:03 PM, Idaho Falls Power officials confirmed that while electricity is back on for the majority of affected customers, crews must initiate secondary outage tonight to replace an 80-foot transmission pole damaged in the collision.

Courtesy: Idaho Falls Power

"That outage should only be a couple of hours and I’m working with Rocky Mountain power to get their lines energized," said Lerwill. "We're looking at approx a 7 hour timeframe to get the pole changed out."

The Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, which was caught in the initial blackout, has returned to normal operations following a successful transition to emergency power. Hospital spokesperson Colleen Neimann confirmed that the facility used backup systems to maintain essential medical services and ensure patient safety throughout the duration of the disruption.

The incident began earlier today when a vehicle struck the utility pole along East Sunnyside Road, causing an immediate loss of power for several businesses and neighborhoods across Idaho Falls and Ammon.

Sarah Wheeler of Idaho Falls Power reported that dispatchers are still tallying the total number of affected residents, and the specific cause of the crash remains under investigation. Utility providers are asking the community for continued patience as crews work through the night to complete the permanent infrastructure repairs.

This is a developing story. Local News 8 will provide more updates as information becomes available.