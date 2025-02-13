Jeremy Best pleads guilty to the murders of pregnant wife and infant son

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Teton County man, Jeremy Best, charged with killing his pregnant wife and infant son has pleaded guilty to First Degree Murder.

Best is accused of killing his wife, Kali Randall Best, her unborn child, and their then 10-month-old son, Zeke.

Kali Best was found bleeding from a gunshot wound outside a shop at their home in Victor on November 30, 2023. After an extensive search, Best was found two days later in a remote area of Bonneville County. His son Zeke was found dead with him.

The plea agreement was reached as the result of a felony mediation conducted in Bonneville County, which included family members of the victims.

The move comes after the Teton County prosecuting Attorney, Bailey Smith, filed notice of the State's intent to seek the death penalty in the case. The agreement spares Best from the potential of the death penalty.

Under the agreement, 50-year-old Best will face life in prison, but both parties are free to argue for any other conditions to the sentence, according to the Teton and Bonneville county prosecuting attorneys.

Best is expected in court for sentencing on the murder charges on July 23, 2025.