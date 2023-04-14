SURVEY: Input sought from Buncombe Co. residents on affordable housing on county land

By WLOS Staff

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Buncombe County leaders want to hear from residents about the future of affordable housing in the area.

The Board of Commissioners is looking into affordable housing development on county-owned sites.

Locations on Valley Street, Coxe Avenue and Erwin Hills Road have all been prioritized for 1,500 affordable rental units.

There is a virtual input session this Saturday morning, April 15, at 9 a.m.

