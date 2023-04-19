Alabama high school choir members go viral after impromptu singing of National Anthem

By Chip Scarborough

TRUSSVILLE, Alabama (WVTM) — Members of a Central Alabama high school choir are receiving national recognition after an impromptu singing of the National Anthem.

Seven members of the Hewitt-Trussville High School choir gathered in the school’s front lobby on Tuesday afternoon to perform the National Anthem, just three days after singing the Anthem at the Thomas Jefferson Memorial in Washington, D.C.

“I had a blast,” Hewitt-Trussville choir member Reagan White says. “I love singing. I love being a part of the choir. It was really incredible to sing the National Anthem.”

The choir was in D.C. to perform in the National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade on Saturday morning. Later that day, they decided to tour the Thomas Jefferson Memorial when they suddenly stopped and started singing the National Anthem.

“It was really spontaneous,” choir member Isaac Crawford recalls. “The fact that, I don’t know, it really just hit me we were in the nation’s capital. And we were just singing the national anthem and everyone just went silent. It just really meant a lot to me that everybody is listening. And you know, in this time of just like after COVID, post-pandemic, everybody is getting back up on their feet. You know, it gives us a little hope.”

Six of the seven students WVTM 13 spoke with are seniors and will be graduating in just a few short weeks. They say this memory will stay with them for the rest of their lives.

“It was truly just an honor to be standing under Jefferson’s statue and singing about what our country believes in,” choir member Molly Bruno adds. “And that it’s freedom overall.”

Video of the performance posted on Facebook had more than 40,000 views at last check.

