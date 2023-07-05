Deputies: 70-year-old Central Florida man pointed gun at neighbors setting off fireworks

By Claire Metz

Click here for updates on this story

PALM COAST, Florida (WESH) — A Palm Coast man is accused of pointing a gun at his neighbors because they were setting off fireworks.

Christopher Lemke, 70, was arrested Tuesday night and charged with two counts of aggravated assault. The neighbors allegedly told deputies they were lighting off fireworks when Lemke came out with a gun, complaining the fireworks were too close to his house.

Deputies say the neighbors moved down the street to do the fireworks when Lemke returned.

The neighbors say that second time, Lemke had turned the green laser light on the firearm on, pointed the gun at two people and threatened to shoot the next person who set one off.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.