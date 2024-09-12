4 Boaters Rescued by Good Samaritan, Forest Ranger in Herkimer County as Vessels Take on Water

By Zach Lewis

WEBB, New York (WKTV) — A good Samaritan and a New York State Department of Environmental Conservation forest ranger came to the aid of four boaters in distress.

Just before noon on Sept. 8, the forest ranger answered a call for help at Stillwater Reservoir.

According to officials, strong winds and rough waters caused the boats to take on water and nearly capsize.

“A good Samaritan transported two of the subjects to shore. The remaining pair stayed with the two boats,” according to the DEC.

The ranger then assisted with a boat.

With the ranger’s boat and a passerby’s vessel working together, they “broke the waves and blocked the wind, allowing the two remaining boaters to make it back to the boat launch,” officials reported.

The ranger retrieved the group’s lost gear and returned it to them at the boat launch at 3 p.m.

