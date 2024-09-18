Your Voice is Your Vote: BET, National Urban League, NAACP, and Allies Unite for National Black Voter Day on September 20, 2024

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

Click here for updates on this story

September 18, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — As the countdown to the pivotal 2024 election begins, the BET Media Group, alongside the National Urban League, NAACP, and over 40 civic partners, is amplifying its efforts to ensure that every Black voter’s voice is heard. On September 20, 2024 these organizations will join forces for the 5th Annual National Black Voter Day, an initiative dedicated to driving voter awareness, registration, and participation across the nation.

This year’s focus is clear: mobilizing unprecedented voter turnout among Black communities, educating voters on critical election issues, and protecting against voter suppression. With local, state, and national elections ahead, the stakes have never been higher, and Black voters have a significant role in shaping the future.

A United Front for Civic Engagement

BET, the world’s largest media platform championing Black culture, has developed a comprehensive strategy that spans digital, social, and in-person engagement. With the help of partners like the NAACP and the National Urban League, BET is leveraging its reach to roll out campaigns across its linear channels and digital platforms, featuring voter education content, public service announcements from influential figures, and celebrity engagement.

BET’s Executive Vice President and Co-Lead of Social Impact, Kimberly Paige, emphasized the initiative’s mission: “Our goal is to educate, mobilize, and empower Black voters nationwide. We’re coming together with partners to make sure that our community’s voice is not only heard but amplified.”

Activating Communities Nationwide

Throughout the day, BET will host various events aimed at driving voter participation. This includes an HBCU-focused cookout and concert featuring special performances by Rapsody and Finesse2Tymes at North Carolina A&T University. Additionally, BET will host Power in Our Hands: Black Men and the Path to Political Impact, a community conversation in Philadelphia with prominent local leaders discussing the critical issues facing Black male voters.

In Philadelphia, the day will culminate with the VOTE FEST RALLY, an electrifying event co-hosted by Yandy Smith and featuring performances from stars like Pusha and JT, alongside interactive civic engagement zones and voter registration stations.

A Call to Action: Why This Day Matters

National Black Voter Day arrives at a time when voting rights and access remain under threat in many communities. Sensing the urgency, BET and its partners are working tirelessly to ensure that Black voters are not only registered but empowered with the knowledge and tools needed to participate fully in the democratic process.

As Tiyale Hayes, BET’s EVP of Insights and Multiplatform Analytics, noted, “This is more than a one-day event—it’s about igniting a movement. By turning awareness into action, we are equipping Black communities to shape the future.”

Join the Movement: How to Participate

You don’t have to attend in person to be part of the movement. BET will be providing livestreams, QR codes, and social media activations to ensure that everyone can get involved. Whether by registering to vote or spreading the word online using #BETWeVote and NationalBlackVoterDay, Black voters across the nation are encouraged to join this powerful movement.

For more information on how to register, attend events, or follow along, visit BET.com/VOTE bet.com/VOTE.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.