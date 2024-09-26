Standing Up for Haitians: Houston Leaders Rally to Denounce Harmful Rhetoric and Demand Justice

By Francis Page, Jr.

September 24, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a powerful demonstration of unity, Congressman Al Green, alongside Bishop James Dixon, President of the Houston NAACP, hosted a monumental press conference on Monday, September 23, 2024, addressing the vile and groundless prevarications recently spewed against the Haitian community by Former President Donald Trump. These derogatory and mean-spirited remarks, made during a rally in Springfield, Ohio, have sparked outrage and concern among Houston’s vibrant Haitian population and beyond.

Held at Congressman Green’s Houston District Office, the event drew a crowd of supporters and community leaders who stood firmly in solidarity with Haitians, denouncing these harmful statements and calling for respect and justice. Representing the heart of Houston’s multicultural landscape, attendees included representatives from Houston Haitians United (HHU), the Houston Caribbean Professionals Association (HCPA), the Texas Caribbean Chamber of Commerce, and other key organizations committed to preserving the dignity of all people of color.

James Pierre, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Houston Haitians United, passionately addressed the audience, stating: “These baseless and damaging allegations, aimed at vilifying the Haitian people, have no place in our society. Such divisive tactics are designed to mislead and stoke fear. As a community, we denounce these lies and demand that political candidates focus on unity and truth, not fear and hatred.”

The allegations, including outlandish claims that Haitians “eat dogs, cats, and pets,” have struck a nerve with many, who recognize this rhetoric as part of a long-standing strategy to dehumanize people of color. Bishop James Dixon, a long-time advocate for justice, called on all Americans to reject these harmful messages: “This dehumanization is not just an attack on the Haitian community; it’s an attack on all of us. When one group is targeted, it sends a chilling message to every marginalized community in America. We must stand together to ensure that respect and justice prevail.”

Defending the Haitian Community – A Call for Action

Congressman Al Green did not mince words when addressing the gathering. His impassioned speech highlighted the enduring resilience of the Haitian people, who have faced centuries of discrimination and economic hardship.

We, the people of goodwill, have a moral obligation to stand against this disrespectful rhetoric. The pain caused by such comments is not only felt by the Haitian community but also by every person who values justice. Disrespecting Haitians for political gain is an affront to all who believe in the ideals of liberty and justice for all, as our nation’s Pledge of Allegiance proclaims.”

Green continued to rally support for Haitians by pointing out that when one community is attacked, it weakens the foundation of justice for everyone:

“Let us remember that if we remain silent, we allow the erosion of justice. Today it’s the Haitian community; tomorrow it could be any one of us. We must speak out and defend our Haitian brothers and sisters just as we stand up for the Muslim, Jewish, LGBTQ+, African American, Latino, Asian, Native American, and every marginalized group in this country.”

A United Front for Justice

The press conference concluded with a resounding commitment from all speakers to continue the fight for respect, justice, and truth, especially in a time when harmful rhetoric seems to be increasing in political discourse. Alongside Congressman Green and Bishop Dixon, Nocia Pierre, President of Houston Haitians United, and other community leaders like Harry Jean-Baptist of HHU and Dr. Thalia Micah of the Institute of Integrative Health Specialists, spoke on the importance of unity, highlighting the strength found in coming together to oppose such unjust attacks.

A Ripple Effect Across Houston

As Houston continues to grow as one of the most diverse cities in the nation, the unity displayed at Monday’s press conference will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact. The collaboration between key organizations, such as the Texas Multicultural Advocacy Coalition (TMAC) and Houston Caribbean Professionals Association (HCPA), reflects a wider movement toward fostering respect and protecting human rights across all communities in the city.

Moving Forward

Houston Style Magazine readers, as this press conference highlights, the fight for justice is far from over. Congressman Al Green, Bishop James Dixon, and Houston’s Haitian community have ignited a flame of resistance against harmful rhetoric. As the election cycle progresses, it’s crucial for every Houstonian to recognize the significance of standing up for truth, defending the vulnerable, and promoting unity in the face of divisive political strategies.

The press conference served as a powerful reminder that, in Houston, hate has no home. As Congressman Al Green aptly stated:

“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

For more updates and a full stream of the press conference, click here to watch the event on Facebook Live.

