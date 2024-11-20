Injured hiker rescued from ʻEhukai Pillbox Trail

By Jeremiah Estrada

HALEIWA, Hawaii (KITV) — An injured hiker was rescued from the ʻEhukai Pillbox Trail in Sunset on Tuesday evening.

The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) received a 911 call at 6:31 p.m. on Nov. 19 for an injured hiker near the ʻEhukai Pillbox Trail. The hiker sustained an injury and was unable to make his way down. Firefighters arrived on scene at 6:40 p.m. and climbed the trail.

HFD made it to the hiker at 7:20 p.m. then conducted a medical assessment and provided basic life support. The hiker was then safely transported by air to the landing zone where he was transferred to Emergency Medical Services at 7:55 p.m.

