Second avian flu case found in a wild duck in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV) — The National Veterinary Services Laboratories confirmed a second avian influenza case in a wild duck on Oahu’s North Shore of Oahu.

Samples from 10 wild ducks were collected from the North Shore. USDA-Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Wildlife Services (USDA-APHIS-WS) reported that these include positive sample from a hybrid duck (part mallard). Multiple agencies including USDA-APHIS-WS, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Department of Land and Natural Resources continue to monitor wild birds.

The virus was first confirmed in Hawaii at a Wahiawa bird sanctuary on Nov. 15, 2024. A total of 70 birds were euthanized and properly disposed of and the property was sanitized.

“This detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza is an indication that the virus may be spread on Oahu via the wild bird population,” said State Veterinarian Isaac Maeda, DVM. “Poultry, backyard and pet bird owners are, once again, urged to keep their birds from contact with wild birds. Feeding wild birds is also discouraged to keep birds from gathering and possibly increasing transmission of the disease.”

Some of the avian flu symptoms in poultry and birds include:

– Sudden death without any prior symptoms of illness – Lack of energy and appetite – A drop in egg production or soft-shelled, misshapen eggs – Swelling of the eyelids, comb, wattles and shanks – Purple discoloration of the wattles, comb and legs – Gasping for air (difficulty breathing) – Nasal discharge, coughing, sneezing – Twisting of the head and neck (torticollis) – Stumbling or falling down -Diarrhea – Dead birds should not be touched without appropriate personal protective gear, such as disposable gloves. Afterwards, hands should be washed thoroughly.

It’s recommended for residents to report sick or dead birds, especially when multiple birds of different species are found. Owners in Hawaii who notice high mortality in their flocks should contact their veterinarians and HDOA’s Division of Animal Industry by calling 808-483-7102 or after business hours at 808-837-8092.

Poultry and bird owners can visit hdoa.hawaii.gov/ai/ldc/adconcerns/aiinfo/biosec for information on how to increase biosecurity for their flocks.

