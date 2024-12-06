Pennsylvania police investigate arrest of naked woman

By Sarah Metts

Click here for updates on this story

LANCASTER, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — The Lancaster Bureau of Police says it’s conducting an internal investigation into an incident involving officers arresting a naked woman.

Annie Nunez said it happened to her. She sent a video to News 8 showing officers escorting her outside and into the back of a patrol car while she had no clothes on.

Although the arrest was in August, Nunez is speaking for the first time about it.

“They treated me like an animal. Not even an animal should be treated like that,” she said.

She said her life is different now.

“I barely go outside. I stay in my house all the time, scared to come outside. Not just scared, but I feel like my self-respect was taken away from me, my dignity, everything,” she said.

According to Nunez, her ex-boyfriend initially called police to the home on Prince Street after the two had a fight.

“And I asked him to remove himself from the property and he couldn’t because he had an ankle monitor, so he decided he was going to call the police so he wouldn’t be in no trouble with his probation officer,” Nunez said.

She admits alcohol was involved.

“When they were dragging me out, they were trying to drag me out naked. He said, ‘No, I didn’t call for this. I called so you guys could remove me, not her. She didn’t do nothing,'” she said.

Nunez also admits she resisted officers.

“Because I didn’t feel comfortable with them touching me, that’s why I refused arrest. My daughter was in there, hysterical. She saw everything,” she said.

She said she asked to put on clothes, but “they refused to let me do anything.”

A complaint was filed with the police department, according to Nunez.

News 8 contacted the police department, but officers said they can’t release specific details about the case at this time.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.