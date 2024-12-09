Houston’s Kinder’s Texas Bowl to Feature Epic Showdown Between LSU and Baylor This New Year’s Eve

By Francis Page, Jr.

December 9, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston is set to ring in 2025 with an electrifying clash of titans as the Kinder’s Texas Bowl — the city’s beloved college football tradition — hosts Louisiana State University (LSU) and Baylor University on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, at NRG Stadium. Fans from across the region are gearing up for an unforgettable week of Texas-sized celebrations culminating in this high-stakes showdown between two powerhouse teams.

This year’s game marks the third Texas Bowl appearance for both LSU and Baylor. The Tigers and Bears, representing the Southeastern Conference (SEC) and the Big 12 Conference respectively, will meet for their 12th historic matchup — their first since 1985. Both teams boast impressive 8-4 records, with LSU finishing strong against Vanderbilt and Oklahoma and Baylor riding the momentum of a six-game winning streak.

David Fletcher, executive director of the Kinder’s Texas Bowl, shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming event: “We are fired up to announce the 2024 Kinder’s Texas Bowl between the LSU Tigers and the Baylor Bears, two prestigious institutions from the SEC and Big 12. The Texas Bowl is historically one of the largest annual events in our community, and this year’s game is no exception. We look forward to welcoming fans from all over to Houston for a week of festivities that will culminate in a New Year’s Eve showdown like no other.”

A New Chapter for a Storied Tradition

The 2024 edition of the game debuts under a new title sponsorship from Kinder’s Premium Quality Seasonings & Sauces. This three-year deal not only rebrands the event as the Kinder’s Texas Bowl but also establishes Kinder’s as the official sauce and seasoning of the College Football Playoff. With the game secured for a coveted New Year’s Eve time slot, Fletcher emphasized its significance:

“Landing this time slot was a major win. New Year’s Eve is a tentpole moment for college football, and it’s an incredible opportunity to elevate the Texas Bowl’s profile.”

Since its inception in 1959 as the Bluebonnet Bowl, the Texas Bowl has evolved into one of the most successful postseason games. Over the past decade, it has drawn record-breaking crowds, including last year’s 55,212 fans who packed NRG Stadium for the matchup between Texas A&M and Oklahoma State.

Big Impacts for Houston

The Texas Bowl is more than just a game — it’s an economic powerhouse for Houston. Generating over $30 million annually, the event, alongside the Texas Kickoff, contributes nearly $80 million to the local economy. Moreover, the Texas Bowl has donated more than $2.5 million to DePelchin Children’s Center, cementing its place as a force for good in the community.

Game Day Details

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CST on ESPN, leading into the Fiesta Bowl — a College Football Playoff quarterfinal game. Fans in Houston and beyond will witness a battle of grit, tradition, and pride as LSU and Baylor fight for bragging rights in one of college football’s most anticipated showdowns.

Don’t miss this Texas-sized celebration of football, food, and fun! Be part of the Kinder’s Texas Bowl legacy and experience the energy that only Houston can deliver. For tickets and more information, visit kinderstexasbowl.com.

