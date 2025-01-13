NDP leader calls on Canada to stop critical minerals exports to U.S. amid Trump tariff threat

By Spencer Van Dyk

Click here for updates on this story

OTTAWA (CTV Network) — New Democratic Party Leader Jagmeet Singh says the only way to deal with “bully” U.S. president-elect Donald Trump and his looming tariff threat is to make him feel the “pain” of Canada’s retaliatory measures.

Singh specifically called on Canada to restrict exports of critical minerals to the U.S.

“(Trump) is a bully, and bullies understand one thing: that is strength,” Singh told reporters on Parliament Hill Monday. “They also understand pain. So, if he wants to pick a fight with Canada, we have to make sure it’s clear that it’s going to hurt Americans as well.”

“Going to meet with them trying to wine and dine them is a failed approach,” Singh added. “Donald Trump is not rational. You can’t discuss a plan over a meal with him.”

Critical minerals are used in the production of various modern technologies, including mobile phones, solar panels, electric vehicle batteries and some medical devices, to name a few.

Trump has threatened to impose blanket 25 per cent tariffs on all Canadian imports as soon as he’s back in the Oval Office.

When asked whether Canada should also consider cutting off oil exports to the U.S., Singh said not yet.

“You escalate step by step,” he said. “That is a tool that should be on the table, but not something we start with.”

“I’m just proposing we start with critical minerals, but we need to look at every option, every response to the tariffs that could hurt Canadians in a serious way should be met with tariffs in kind,” he also said.

With a week to the day until Trump heads back to the White House, Canadian lawmakers at both the provincial and federal levels, and across party lines, have been weighing in on the issue.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith paid a visit to Trump’s Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, over the weekend. She later wrote in a post on social media that she had “constructive dialogue” with both the incoming president and members of his administration.

“We’ve all seen the biggest irritant to the United States are trade deficits, which they believe they have. I don’t believe they have a trade deficit when you take out energy,” Smith told reporters on Monday.

“We actually buy more goods and services from the U.S. than they buy from us,” she added.

Smith says oil and gas will be “key to a breakthrough” once tariffs come in.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, meanwhile, has previously threatened to cut off electricity from his province to 1.5 million homes across three U.S. states as a “last resort.” He later explained that his comments were about standing up for Canadian workers.

Ford has since pitched an energy plan, dubbed “Fortress Am-Can,” which would build upon Ontario’s existing nuclear infrastructure to deliver more power south of the border. Ford is expected to continue laying out aspects of that plan.

The premiers will meet this week with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in person to discuss the Canadian response. Next month, they plan to travel to Washington, D.C. together for a Council of the Federation mission.

During an interview on CTV’s Question Period, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly would not rule out cutting off energy exports as a retaliatory measure. She told host Vassy Kapelos that “everything is on the table.” The interview aired on Sunday.

Canadian officials are also preparing a list of American products — ranging from steel, to ceramics, and Florida orange juice — that could be hit with counter-levies, sources confirmed to CTV News last week.

With files from CTV Calgary’s Michael Franklin

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

ctvnews.caproducers@bellmedia.ca