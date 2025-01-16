Viral TikTok star raises over $550,000 for woman in need, surprises her with the amount

By Kate Devine

WICHITA, Kansas (KAKE) — Spencer, the man behind SB Mowing, has become a viral sensation after helping a Wichita woman avoid city fines by cleaning up her overgrown yard. His generosity didn’t stop there.

Beth, who had been trying unsuccessfully to find help for months, faced a $240 fine from the city. Spencer offered to clean her yard for free after a city worker contacted him, hoping to avoid issuing a citation.

The video of his work struck a chord on TikTok, amassing over 100 million views across platforms. Comments poured in from viewers eager to do more for Beth, prompting Spencer to start a GoFundMe. In just 24 hours, over 21,000 people donated, raising more than $550,000 to build her an accessibility ramp, a new driveway, and cover other needs.

“I told her I had a little more news for her,” Spencer said. “I had her hold my hand and take deep breaths because I didn’t want her to fall over when I told her how much money we raised.” When he told her they had raised that much Spencer said she was so shocked she couldn’t even cry.

Beth, described by Spencer as “very humble,” was overwhelmed by the kindness of strangers. “She kept telling me, ‘Why me? Why would people do this for me?’” Spencer recalled.

The funds will be used carefully, according to Spencer, who plans to leave the GoFundMe open for the rest of the week.

