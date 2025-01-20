Man accused of drugging and raping victim, police say

By WEVV Staff

EVANSVILLE, Indiana (WEVV) — Authorities say they charged a 28-year-old Evansville man with rape and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Authorities say an underage victim was interviewed at Holly’s House earlier this month, where they described receiving drugs from and having sexual encounters with Mario Austin Garcia.

According to investigators, the victim said Garcia reached out to them on social media, gave them drugs, and asked to have sex.

The victim explained that in one instance, they fell asleep because of the drugs and woke up to Garcia “still doing stuff” and recording, according to police.

EPD says the victim told them Garcia made them sniff an oil that made them feel extremely tired, and that they woke up to him performing more sex acts on them.

When authorities spoke with Garcia, they say he first lied and claimed he hadn’t been with the victim. Police say they told Garcia they knew this wasn’t true, and that he then changed his story.

Garcia was arrested as a result of the investigation and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of rape, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and false informing.

