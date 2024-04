Miles de millones de cigarras emergerán en una rara “aparición de cría doble”, dicen científicos

Las cigarras no te morderán o picarán a ti ni a tus mascotas. Si tu perro se come una o dos cigarras, no le pasará nada.

