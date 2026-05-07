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One Win Away: ISU Bengals face Sacramento Hornets with Big Sky Championship on the line

KIFI
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Published 12:24 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The stage is set for a showdown as the Idaho State Bengals face off against the Sacramento State Hornets in Game 10 of the 2026 Big Sky Softball Championship.

The Bengals enter the matchup with momentum on their side, looking to repeat the magic of their previous encounter in Game 7, where ISU overcame the Hornets in a 15-7 blowout following a massive comeback in the 4th.

Sacramento State earned its spot in today’s rematch after a 10-7 victory over the Montana Grizzlies on Wednesday. However, to keep their championship dreams alive, the Hornets must find a way to overcome the Bengals in a doubleheader.

If the Bengals win Game 10, they will officially be crowned the Big Sky Champions. If the Hornets win, they will force a decisive Game 11 tiebreaker to determine the overall winner.

The Idaho State Bengals are facing off with Sacramento State in Game 10 of the 2026 Big Sky Softball Championship. The stage is set for a rematch of Bengal's dramatic comeback win. For more details, click HERE.

Local News 8 will provide updates on the championship action. Game 10 kicks off at 12:00 p.m. MT.

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