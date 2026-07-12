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El senador estadounidense Mitch McConnell dice que fue hospitalizado el mes pasado tras una caída

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Published 4:04 PM

Por Isabelle D’Antonio, CNN

El senador republicano por Kentucky, Mitch McConnell, informó este domingo, después de semanas de especulaciones, que sufrió una caída el mes pasado que lo llevó al hospital.

“Mis médicos han confirmado que no me rompí ningún hueso ni sufrí una conmoción cerebral. No tuve un ataque cardíaco ni un derrame cerebral. No tengo tumores ni hemorragias. Sin embargo, perdí el conocimiento por un breve momento y fui trasladado al hospital. Mientras recibía una excelente atención médica durante las últimas semanas, también tuve que enfrentar un caso leve de neumonía”, señaló en un comunicado.

McConnell informó que ya fue trasladado del hospital a un centro de rehabilitación, donde continuará su recuperación.

El exlíder de la mayoría del Senado dijo que “todavía no podré regresar al pleno del Senado para votar”, aunque aseguró que, mientras tanto, ha estado “trabajando de cerca” con su equipo legislativo.

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