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Trump dice que la hermana de Graham debería ser nombrada para ocupar su escaño

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Published 9:19 AM

Por Kevin Liptak, CNN

El presidente Donald Trump dijo el lunes que recomendó al gobernador de Carolina del Sur que la hermana del senador Lindsey Graham ocupara el escaño del legislador tras su repentina muerte durante el fin de semana.

“Recomendé al gobernador Henry McMaster a la maravillosa hermana de Lindsey Graham, Darline, para que sirva como senadora interina por el gran estado de Carolina del Sur”, escribió Trump en Truth Social. “¡Sería un homenaje fabuloso para Lindsey, quien la quería muchísimo!”.

Graham mantenía una relación muy cercana con su hermana, Darline Graham Nordone. El fallecido senador se convirtió en su tutor legal cuando tenía poco más de 20 años, después de que sus padres murieran con una diferencia de 15 meses entre sí.

Según la legislación estatal, McMaster puede designar a un sustituto temporal para ocupar el escaño que ha quedado vacante tras la muerte de Graham.

Sin embargo, dado que Graham debía someterse a la reelección este año, su fallecimiento desencadenará un proceso acelerado de elecciones primarias para elegir a su sustituto en la boleta electoral de noviembre.

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