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Una persona muere en un tiroteo con participación de ICE en Maine

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Published 7:26 AM

Por Lauren Mascarenhas y Joe Sutton, CNN

Una persona murió este lunes en un tiroteo en el que estuvo involucrado ICE en Biddeford, Maine, según el presidente de la Cámara de Representantes del estado, apenas unos días después de que un agente federal de inmigración matara a tiros a un inmigrante mexicano durante una parada de tráfico en Houston, lo que desencadenó protestas masivas y exigencias de transparencia y rendición de cuentas.

“Una persona murió. ICE estuvo involucrado. La Policía Estatal y el Departamento de Seguridad Pública ya están en el lugar recabando información y esperamos que el FBI también investigue”, dijo el presidente de la Cámara de Representantes de Maine, Ryan Fecteau, en una publicación en Facebook. “Esos son los detalles que tengo por el momento. Compartiré más actualizaciones a medida que me las hagan llegar”.

CNN se comunicó con el Servicio de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas (ICE) y con el Departamento de Seguridad Nacional para solicitar comentarios.

La Policía de Biddeford dijo a CNN que hubo un “incidente policial” en la zona y señaló que, por el momento, no existe ninguna amenaza para el público, aunque se negó a ofrecer más detalles.

El incidente ocurre menos de una semana después de que un hombre que se dirigía a su trabajo en Houston fuera abatido a tiros por un agente de ICE. Lorenzo Salgado Araujo murió durante una parada de tráfico en lo que ICE describió inicialmente como un operativo de control dirigido, aunque posteriormente una fuente dijo que Salgado Araujo no era el objetivo del operativo.

El tiroteo ha reavivado los llamados para exigir rendición de cuentas a los agentes de ICE, que alcanzaron su punto más álgido a principios de este año después de que Rene Good, una madre de 37 años, y Alex Pretti, un enfermero de una unidad de cuidados intensivos de 37 años, murieran a manos de agentes federales de inmigración durante un operativo del Gobierno de Trump en Minneapolis.

Esta es una noticia en desarrollo y será actualizada.

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