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Mundial 2026: ¿qué partidos se juegan hoy, 14 de julio? Horarios y enfrentamientos

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Published 5:00 AM

Por CNN en Español

La primera semifinal del Mundial 2026 se definirá en un mano a mano imperdible entre Francia y España, las dos selecciones más fuertes de Europa en las últimas décadas. El ganador sacará boleto para la gran final del torneo, que se jugará el domingo.

🏟️ Estadio Dallas

🏠 Arlington, Texas, Estados Unidos

📺 FOX, FOX One, Telemundo y Peacock (Estados Unidos); Canal 5, Azteca 7, Canal Nueve, TUDN y ViX (México); DSports, RCN TV y Win Sports (Colombia); Televisión Pública, Flow, DirecTV Sports, DGO, Disney+ y Paramount+ (Argentina); La 1, Teledeporte y RTVE Play (España).

  • 3 p.m. de Miami.
  • 12 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 1 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 2 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 4 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 9 p.m. de Madrid.

Posibles alineaciones

Francia: Mike Maignan; Jules Koundé, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Lucas Digne; Manu Koné, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise, Désiré Doué; Kylian Mbappé. DT: Didier Deschamps.

España: Unai Simón; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte; Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Álex Baena; Mikel Oyarzabal. DT: Luis de la Fuente.

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