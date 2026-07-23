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La Cámara de Representantes votó para limitar las facultades de guerra de Trump con Irán en un nuevo revés por el conflicto

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Published 9:19 AM

Por Ellis Kim, CNN

La Cámara de Representantes de Estados Unidos votó para poner fin a la guerra del presidente Donald Trump con Irán sin la aprobación del Congreso, en el más reciente rechazo de los legisladores al manejo del conflicto por parte del mandatario.

Cuatro republicanos votaron junto con los demócratas a favor de la medida, impulsada por la representante demócrata Pramila Jayapal. La votación fue de 214 a 208. Los representantes republicanos Thomas Massie, Brian Fitzpatrick, Tom Barrett y Warren Davidson rompieron con su partido para respaldar la resolución.

La resolución de la Cámara de Representantes representa un importante revés para Trump. Sin embargo, incluso si fuera aprobada por el Senado, no obligaría al Gobierno de Trump a poner fin a la guerra. Las resoluciones concurrentes, que no se presentan al presidente para su firma o veto, no tienen fuerza de ley.

El Senado votará más tarde este jueves su propia iniciativa para limitar las facultades de Trump para librar la guerra con Irán.

La votación en la Cámara de Representantes se produjo en medio de una escalada del renovado conflicto, después de que un reciente alto el fuego llegara a su fin. Esta es la segunda vez que la Cámara de Representantes vota para limitar la capacidad del presidente de continuar librando la guerra, pero la primera desde el colapso del memorando de entendimiento entre Estados Unidos e Irán.

Los demócratas han forzado repetidamente votaciones tanto en la Cámara de Representantes como en el Senado para limitar las facultades de Trump para librar la guerra, pero la campaña ha ido ganando gradualmente más apoyo entre los republicanos, una señal del creciente descontento dentro del partido por el conflicto en curso.

Los cuerpos de cuatro integrantes de las fuerzas armadas de EE.UU. que murieron durante la guerra con Irán regresaron a Estados Unidos este miércoles, en féretros cubiertos con la bandera de EE.UU.

Algunos demócratas que han impulsado los esfuerzos para limitar las facultades de guerra sostienen que las resoluciones concurrentes siguen siendo jurídicamente vinculantes y argumentan que los tribunales aún no han determinado si carecen de efectos legales cuando se trata de medidas relacionadas con las facultades de guerra.

Esta historia fue actualizada con más información.

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