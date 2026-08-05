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El papa León XIV visitará Uruguay, Argentina y Perú en noviembre

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Published 4:20 AM

Por Sol Amaya, CNN en Español

El papa León XIV viajará a América Latina en noviembre. En su recorrido, visitará Uruguay, Argentina y Perú, tras aceptar la invitación de los jefes de Estado y de las autoridades eclesiásticas de esos países. Así lo informó este miércoles el portavoz vaticano, Matteo Bruni.

Según se detalló, el recorrido incluirá las ciudades de Montevideo, Paysandú y Florida, en Uruguay, en donde estará del 6 al 8 de noviembre. Luego irá a Argentina, donde visitará las ciudades de Buenos Aires, Córdoba y Luján entre el 8 y el 11 de noviembre. Por último irá a Perú y visitará Lima, Chiclayo, Cuzco y Pucallpa del 11 al 17 de noviembre.

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Con información de EFE

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