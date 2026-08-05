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Un objeto volador impacta contra avión en aeropuerto alemán tras descubrimiento de dron que transportaba artefacto explosivo

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Published 4:39 AM

Por Sophie Tanno

Un objeto volador no identificado impactó contra un avión de carga en un aeropuerto alemán el miércoles, mientras que el descubrimiento de un dron que transportaba un artefacto explosivo provocó interrupciones y la suspensión de vuelos.

Un empleado del aeropuerto descubrió el dron en una zona restringida de operaciones de carga, cerca de la pista sur, según un comunicado de la policía estatal de Sajonia. Como parte de la investigación, se desplegó un robot de desactivación de explosivos y se retiró el detonador del dron.

Un segundo objeto volador no identificado colisionó posteriormente con un avión de carga después de que este abortara su aterrizaje debido al cierre de la pista, según informó la policía. El avión sufrió daños menores, pero aterrizó sin problemas en el aeropuerto de Hannover.

Las operaciones de vuelo se suspendieron temporalmente tras el descubrimiento del dron poco antes de la medianoche. La pista norte se reabrió más tarde esa misma noche, tras una inspección, mientras que la pista sur permaneció cerrada hasta el miércoles.

Según las autoridades, varias aeronaves, entre ellas un avión de pasajeros, se vieron obligadas a desviarse a otros aeropuertos.

Tras el descubrimiento del artefacto explosivo, la fiscalía alemana se ha hecho cargo de la investigación, junto con la Oficina Central para el Extremismo de Sajonia (ZESA) y agentes de la unidad antiterrorista del Centro de Defensa contra el Terrorismo y el Extremismo de la Policía (PTAZ).

Alemania se encuentra en estado de máxima alerta en los últimos meses debido a la actividad no autorizada de drones, tras una serie de incidentes cerca de aeropuertos, instalaciones militares y otras infraestructuras sensibles.

El aeropuerto de Leipzig/Halle es uno de los principales centros de carga de Europa y uno de los pocos aeropuertos alemanes que permite operaciones las 24 horas para vuelos de carga.

Esta noticia está en desarrollo y se actualizará.

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