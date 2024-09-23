Weird Al to perform at Mountain America Center

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (Mountain America Center News Release) – “Weird Al” Yankovic is bringing his Bigger & Weirder 2025 Tour to the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls on Friday, August 8, 2025. The special guest for this tour is comedian Puddles Pity Party. Tickets start at $45.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, September 27 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

“Weird Al” Yankovic is bringing his full-production multimedia comedy rock show back to the concert stage with the BIGGER & WEIRDER 2025 Tour. After two world tours in smaller venues with scaled-down, intimate shows featuring his original songs, Weird Al now returns to the big stage for the first time in six years, playing his iconic hits as well as some fan favorites which have never been performed live. With his giant video wall, multiple costume changes, and an amazing eight-piece ensemble featuring Al’s original band, Weird Al ups the ante on his already legendary show with a new super-sized concert experience.

“This is kind of a ‘best of both worlds’ tour,” explains Yankovic. “We’ll be doing all the big crowd-pleasing parodies as well as some deep cuts for the hardcore fans – but with twice as many players on stage, everything is going to sound twice as good!”

The tour will be supported by special guest Puddles Pity Party, the 7-foot sad clown whose golden voice is “comparable to any Grammy winner” (Los Angeles Times) and has performed sold-out shows around the globe including San Francisco’s Palace of Fine Arts, London’s Soho Theatre and a residency at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas.