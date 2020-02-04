Flu cases in America continue to rise

Health

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Flu season in America is still going strong with the B strain dominating the 19 million cases reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention so far.

Recently, the agency reports a surge in the A strain in recent weeks. The virus has quietly killed 10,000 patients and put another 180,000 into thee hospital. Medical professionals are reminding you to stay alert.

"We still need to stay vigilant we still be watching for it and keep a close eye on our kids if they get symptoms, we need to get them seen and evaluated," said pediatrician Aaron Gardner at Just 4 Kids Urgent Care in Idaho Falls.

The flu and Coronavirus have similar symptoms. Gardner recommends we watch out for telltale signs of infection.

"Loss of appetite, cough, and congestion, sometimes nausea and vomiting, headaches, body aches, sore throats, but usually, those are accompanied by a fever," Gardner said.

Although we are in the middle of flu season, Gardner says, it's never too late to get a flu shot, "It's still strongly encouraged by the CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics, there's still some great benefit."

Influenza is transmitted from person to person through close contact, so Gardner recommends you always keep your guard up by washing your hands and not sharing drinks.

It's especially important to monitor those close to you who do have the virus.

"Keep a close eye on worsening symptoms, influenza is a setup for other infections like pneumonia and strep, ear infections and other things can happen as well. So in addition to medication to treat influenza, sometimes they need antibiotics as well, so it's important to stay vigilant," Gardner said.

