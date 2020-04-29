No pause on the need for blood

Health

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Many life events have been put on pause but the American Red Cross says one thing that hasn't paused is the need for blood and plasma.

Centers in Idaho Falls say they have had a good turnout but donated blood has a limited shelf life of 42 days for red cells and five days for platelets and plasma.

"Sickle cell anemia patients, you know that need transfusions every couple of weeks, that has not stopped," Red Cross External Communications Manager, Cynthia De La Torre said.

"So just that satisfaction that you'll be saving somebody's life with your life-saving blood, I think it's just a really great feeling."

To schedule an appointment in your area click here.