EIRMC receives Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association presented Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with the Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award.

The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.

This includes evaluation of proper use of medications and treatments aligned with current guidelines to speed recovery and reduce death and disability for stroke patients. Before discharge, patients should also receive education on managing their health, get a follow-up visit scheduled, as well as other care transition interventions.

“In stroke care, there’s a saying that ‘time equals brain.’ It means that the faster a person experiencing stroke symptoms can receive lifesaving stroke interventions, the greater their chances for survival,” said Cheri Arnold, EIRMC Stroke Manager. “That’s why EIRMC is ‘at the ready’ to provide stroke care not EIRMC patients, as well as to those patients transferred from facilities in our community and region.”