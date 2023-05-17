Community meetings to address opioid crisis

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - In response to the opioid crisis in our community, the Portneuf Valley Interfaith Fellowship is sponsoring a series of community meetings to help community members learn about the issue.

Speakers will include representatives from the Pocatello Police Department, Idaho State University’s Kasiska Division of Health Sciences, and Southeastern Idaho Public Health. There are several dates to choose from.

May 17 | 6 pm The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Caldwell Park building, 135 S 7th Ave, Pocatello

May 24 | 6 pm St. Anthony Chapel, 524 N. 7th Ave, Pocatello

June 20 | 6 pm Pocatello High School, 325 N. Arthur, Pocatello

June 22 | 6 pm The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Caldwell Park building, 135 S 7th Ave, Pocatello

July 19 | Noon Marshall Public Library, 113 S. Garfield, Pocatello

July 30 | 6 pm First United Methodist Church, 200 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello

All members of the community are welcome to attend. You do not need to be a member of a host church to participate. The same information will be shared at each meeting.