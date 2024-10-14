Wildfire smoke and warmer weather could make for harder breathing

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)—Smoke from nearby wildfires is being drawn into Southeastern Idaho, potentially impacting the air quality for sensitive groups.

Dr. David Parry of the Pocatello Allergy and Asthma Clinic said there are other factors, like the warmer than average weather, that are also making it harder to breathe outside.

"We're kind of in the triple whammy right now because it's mid October and still we're in harvest season and fall allergy season," said Dr. Parry. "We've still got the wildfire smoke... and then September and October are actually the worst months cumulatively for our respiratory viruses... so if you're hit with wildfire smoke, plus viruses, plus allergens, you might be in trouble."

According to Dr. Parry, the best offense against fall breathing troubles is a good defense: taking medications, having inhalers nearby if needed, and staying indoors as much as possible could prevent the worst of the breathing problems caused by poor air.