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Lingering Seasonal Affective Disorder into Spring

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today at 10:08 AM
Published 12:00 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)– Even as winter leaves and daylight stretches longer, some people find that the emotional weight of the colder months doesn’t completely disappear. For those experiencing lingering symptoms of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), the transition into spring feels like a slow, uneven climb back to normal.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is a type of depression triggered by a change in seasons, usually when fall starts. This seasonal depression gets worse in late fall or early winter, before subsiding with the arrival of sunnier days in spring.

There’s also a lesser-known form of SAD that occurs in spring and summer, sometimes linked to anxiety, restlessness, and insomnia rather than fatigue.

Treatments for SAD include:

  • Light therapy
  • Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT)
  • Antidepressant medication
  • Spending time outdoors
  • Vitamin D

If you're experiencing lingering depression with persistent or severe symptoms, treatments such as light therapy, counseling, or medication may alleviate symptoms.

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Maile Sipraseuth

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