Dutch Bros unveils holiday drink lineup with limited-time free items

Idaho Falls, Idaho (KIFI) - Dutch Bros is celebrating the holidays this year with four seasonal drinks and a special one-day offer on November 19th. With a variety of new treats and free giveaways, Dutch Bros aims to bring some festive cheer to everyone!

Beginning at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, November 19, customers can decorate their cars with one of three special car magnets available with each medium or large drink purchase, while supplies last. Customers can treat themselves or their "passenger princesses" by collecting all three unique designs.

Embracing the viral #passengerprincess trend— which has garnered over 200,000 posts on TikTok and Instagram—Dutch Bros invites all passenger princesses and their friends to visit any Dutch Bros location for a special giveaway that brings a little extra sparkle to their day.

Hear ye! Hear ye! Dutch Bros has officially declared the third Wednesday of November as National Passenger Princess Day. Starting at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, November 19, customers can decorate their chariot with one of three car magnets with every medium or large drink purchase, while supplies last!

"The response to last year's Passenger Princess Day event was incredible, so we made it an official holiday," said Tana Davila, Chief Marketing Officer at Dutch Bros. "To celebrate the declaration of National Passenger Princess Day, we're giving away three unique car magnets for passenger princesses to showcase their style."

The holiday season also marks the return of customers' favorite winter drinks, along with some exciting new items.

The Hazelnut Truffle Mocha, Candy Cane Mocha, Mistletoe Rebel, and Holiday Cookie Freeze are now available at all 1,050+ Dutch Bros locations, while supplies last!

New Items:

Mistletoe Rebel : This festive drink features raspberry and pomegranate mixed with Dutch Bros' exclusive Rebel energy drink, all topped with a green glitter glaze. It can be enjoyed blended, iced, or as a non-caffeinated Lemonade.

: This festive drink features raspberry and pomegranate mixed with Dutch Bros' exclusive Rebel energy drink, all topped with a green glitter glaze. It can be enjoyed blended, iced, or as a non-caffeinated Lemonade. Holiday Cookie Freeze: This treat combines sweet cream and vanilla swirled with jingle sprinkles and topped with Soft Top® and additional sprinkles. It can be ordered as a Freeze, shake, or iced latte.

Returning Favorites:

Hazelnut Truffle Mocha : A holiday classic, this hazelnut mocha is topped with Soft Top and caramel drizzle. Available as an iced or hot mocha or Freeze.

: A holiday classic, this hazelnut mocha is topped with Soft Top and caramel drizzle. Available as an iced or hot mocha or Freeze. Candy Cane Mocha: A festive favorite with peppermint flavor, the Candy Cane Mocha is topped with Soft Top and candy cane sprinkles. It’s best enjoyed as an iced or hot mocha, Freeze, cold brew, or hot cocoa.

"Music is an integral part of the Dutch Bros experience, so it felt natural to enhance our festive drinks this year," Tana Davila added. "This year's holiday lineup features the iconic Hazelnut Truffle Mocha and Candy Cane Mocha, paired with our new Mistletoe Rebel and Holiday Cookie Freeze!"

Each drink is served in one of six holiday-themed cups, including special-edition designs for kids and pets. This season’s iced drinks will also feature a limited-edition straw adorned with cheerful winter designs!

Dutch Bros remains committed to spreading kindness and sharing the Dutch Luv®. Beyond its focus on speedy service, quality, and community, the Dutch Bros Foundation® is dedicated to giving back. Through local initiatives and annual nationwide programs, the foundation makes meaningful contributions to causes across the country.

To find your nearest Dutch Bros location, click here. For more information about Dutch Bros, visit their website here.