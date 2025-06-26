JACKSON: Free Concert to Fireworks set for 2 days

Check out the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce for latest information.

July 3 Events

Independence Day Fireworks in Teton Village

Celebrate early with an electrifying evening in Teton Village! Enjoy a free concert by Pink Talking Fish, kicking off at 6:00 PM in the Village Commons. As the sun sets, stick around for the area's only July 3 fireworks display, lighting up the night sky at 10:00 PM. Bring a blanket, gather your friends, and make it a night to remember under the stars.

6:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Village Commons

July 4 Events

Lions Club 4th of July Street Breakfast

Kick off Independence Day with a Jackson Hole favorite! Enjoy pancakes, eggs, sausage, and drinks on Deloney Street at Town Square, served by Lions Club volunteers.

Friday, July 4

8:00–11:00 AM

Start your day with great food and community spirit before the parade.

Fourth of July Parade

Celebrate Independence Day with one of Jackson Hole’s favorite traditions! Enjoy floats, bands, horses, and local pride as the community comes together in downtown Jackson.

Friday, July 4

Parade starts at 10:00 AM

Downtown Jackson

A festive, family-friendly celebration of patriotism and Western spirit. Don’t miss it!

Parade Route

Fourth of July Rodeo

Cap off Independence Day with a true Western experience at the special Fourth of July Rodeo—a Jackson Hole tradition that brings excitement, grit, and cowboy spirit to the arena.

Friday, July 4

Rodeo starts at 8:00 PM

Jackson Hole Rodeo Grounds

Bulls, broncs, barrels, and more—experience the action-packed show that’s been entertaining locals and visitors for generations. A perfect way to end your Fourth of July celebration!

Teton Village Concert & Fireworks

Keep the celebration going with a high-energy free concert by Joslyn & The Sweet Compression, starting at 6:00 PM in the Village Commons. Then, end Independence Day with a bang as fireworks light up the sky at 10:00 PM. Enjoy great music, festive vibes, and a dazzling finale to a patriotic day in Jackson Hole.

6:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Village Commons