VICTOR: Parade set for July 4th

Learn more here.

Great News! The Parade Line-Up is Back on Elm Street! 🎉

Get ready for a fantastic day—horses will once again be staged in the horse arena, and the timeless classics from the Laid-Back Car Show will shine in Sherman Park. Join us for all the fun, flair, and hometown pride!

· No street parking will be permitted on Main St. from 2 PM, July 3 – 12 PM, July 4th

· Parking enforcement will begin at 2 PM on July 3rd.

· Side street parking will remain available for parade attendees.

· Dedicated ADA parking for this event is provided courtesy of Victor Drug, accessible via West Birch St. Additional ADA parking at the city lot located off E. Center, behind the Refuge/Mountain Standard Realty (8 North Main).

The City of Victor appreciates the community's cooperation as we work together to ensure a safe and enjoyable Independence Day celebration.