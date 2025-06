Lava 4th of July Fireworks & Duck Race - at 8 p.m. at Lava Hot Springs Senior Community Center - "Lava Hot Springs presents a spectacular fireworks show and Great American Duck Race. Buy your ducks to support the fireworks and you may win a prize!

Ducks will be dropped of at the bridge on 3rd Avenue at 8pm and rescued next to the Lava Senior Center on 150 N Center Street as shown on the map below.



Learn more here.