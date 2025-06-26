MENAN: 4th of July Schedule
July 4, 2025 Schedule of Events
|7:00am
|3 on 3 Basketball - Registration on July 4th at 6:30 am at the basketball courts at the Menan City Park
(Sheree (208) 521-7726)
|7:30am
|Flag Raising
|8:00am
|5k - Registration at 7:00 at the Menan Firestation - $5 fee per person, or $20 per person including Tshirt
(Karie Nelson (208) 754-4987 Text Only or Tad Nelson (208)357-6572 Text Only)
|7:00-10:00am
|Breakfast - $7/person or $30/immediate family
|10:00am
|Booths
|9am-3pm
|Car Show - Charitable Donation fee of $20 per vehicle
(Dennis Dole (208) 270-1268)
|11:00am
|Parade - Registration is required!
(Cody (208) 308-6346)
|1:00pm
|Kids Races
|4:00pm
|Duck Race
|DARK
|Fireworks