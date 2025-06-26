Skip to Content
MENAN: 4th of July Schedule

today at 12:01 PM
July 4, 2025 Schedule of Events

7:00am3 on 3 Basketball - Registration on July 4th at 6:30 am at the basketball courts at the Menan City Park
(Sheree (208) 521-7726)
7:30amFlag Raising
8:00am5k - Registration at 7:00 at the Menan Firestation - $5 fee per person, or $20 per person including Tshirt
(Karie Nelson (208) 754-4987 Text Only or Tad Nelson (208)357-6572 Text Only)
7:00-10:00amBreakfast - $7/person or $30/immediate family
10:00amBooths
9am-3pmCar Show - Charitable Donation fee of $20 per vehicle
(Dennis Dole (208) 270-1268)
11:00amParade - Registration is required!
(Cody (208) 308-6346)
1:00pmKids Races
4:00pmDuck Race
DARKFireworks
