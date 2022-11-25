Chronic Wasting Disease sampling continues across the Clearwater and elsewhere in the state

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Fish and Game staff will be continuing to collect samples from deer at hunter check stations and head barrel drop-off locations as part of a statewide surveillance program for chronic wasting disease.

Chronic wasting disease was detected for the first time in Idaho in 2021 after more than 20 years of proactive surveillance and testing; the first detections were in Unit 14, which is located south of Grangeville. Chronic wasting disease is a contagious and fatal neurological disease that affects deer, elk and moose, and there is no cure.

Check stations will be operated Nov. 18, 19, 20 and 21 from 10 a.m. to sunset. Check stations will be located at:

Fish and Game also has head barrels across the region where hunters can deposit their own lymph node samples or deer heads.

Each head barrel has instructions attached to it and information tags are to be filled out for each head and sample. All samples should be kept cool or frozen until transferred to a head barrel. Barrels will be placed at the following locations until Dec. 31st:

Hunters can also bring their own lymph node samples or deer heads into the Regional Office at 3316 16th St. in Lewiston from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For more information on sampling locations or to learn how to collect your own sample, use the links below.

Testing takes approximately four to six weeks after samples are submitted. For deer sampled at check stations or the Regional Office, hunters will be given a business card with a unique barcode number on it. The number can be entered into the IDFG sample results website, where status updates and final testing results will be posted. Hunters that submit samples at head barrel locations throughout the region will only be contacted if a sample is positive.

For more information regarding CWD sampling in the Clearwater, please contact the Regional Office at (208) 799-5010 or visit the IDFG CWD website.