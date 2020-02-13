How early should you plan your Valentine’s Day plans?

Holidays

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - As soon as the year gets to February, stores are filled with Valentine's day items galore. Unfortunately, more often than not, lovers making their V-Day plans aren't as speedy.

"That's a guy's holiday so you know we always put stuff off," said The Sandpiper Restaurant manager, Jeff Keller.

The Sandpiper in Idaho Falls was awarded the "best fine dining restaurant" title by voters, and getting a seat there for Valentine's Day isn't an easy task.

"My biggest suggestion would be to definitely book early because we've been booked and telling people no since Monday," Keller said. He recommends booking by the first of the month.

But love is not lost if you haven't made plans yet. Delayed romantics may want to consider restaurants that accept walk-ins, or have a special menu. It's important to know what kind of mood they normally have during the love-filled evening, so you're not caught by surprise.

"Just research the restaurant and if people are taking walk-ins and overbooking, you know, just plan on extra time. A lot of restaurants do special menus, so definitely research where you're going," Keller said.

The flower businesses also recommend we plan early for Valentine's Day. For florists at Aladdin's Floral, a typical Valentine's day week includes distributing around 700 flowers.

"Flowers are definitely the most the most ordered and requested thing on Valentine's Day," said Aladdin's Floral lead delivery guy, Kendall Harris.

Harris has been delivering flowers for four years, and if there's one piece of advice that he says will ensure you get what you want for your loved one, it's to think about it two weeks before.

"Definitely preorder," Harris said.