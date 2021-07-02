Rules for reserving or staking off areas for IF parade

Holidays

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – With this weekend’s Independence Day Parade, the Idaho Falls Parks & Recreation Department would like to remind residents reserving or marking areas for the purpose of obtaining a viewing location for the parade may not occur on city property prior to 6:00 a.m. on July 3.

City locations along the parade route include the Aquatic Center and Tautphaus Park. To prevent damage to city property, it is important that items such as - but not limited to - blankets, tarps, chairs and pop-up tents, not be placed on the lawns prior to 6:00 a.m. on July 3.

In addition, residents are asked to not stake anything into the ground for any reason. Stakes may damage sprinkler systems or pose safety hazards.

“We understand that everyone is excited for the parade,” Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Director PJ Holm said. “However, every year people put things out to save space that end up damaging grass, landscaping, sprinklers or other property. We want everyone to have fun, but please follow the rules and help us keep things safe and in good condition so everyone can enjoy the day.”

Idaho Falls Parks & Recreation staff will be removing any items found on city properties prior to 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 3.

Any items removed by the city will be available for retrieval by contacting the Idaho Falls Parks Maintenance Office at (208) 612-8479 during regular business hours next week. The office will be closed on July 5, but will reopen on July 6. Items may also be removed by private citizens if placed on private property, and the city will only retain items removed from city properties, and not from private lawns, drives, etc.

The "Liberty on Parade" Independence Day Parade is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., Saturday, July 3. You can view more HERE.