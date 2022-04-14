Below are the 2022 Easter celebration events going on in eastern Idaho and western Wyoming. Although the list is long, it is not complete. If you have information on an event that is not listed, share it with us at https://www.localnews8.com/share, and we will update this page as soon as possible.

POCATELLO

FRIDAY, APRIL 15

Easter Treat Eggstravaganza - 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2223 Garrett Way, Pocatello - "We will have lots of Easter treats, including but not limited to: Decorated Sugar Cookies, Carrot Cake, Cupcakes and Macarons. Come early for the best selection!" More HERE.

SATURDAY, APRIL 16

Easter Egg Dive - 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Gold's Gym Pocatello - ""Join us on Saturday April 16th from 10A to 12P for our annual Easter Egg Dive.Golds Gym members are FREE. Non Golds members: $3.00 per child.Different age groups will start at different times in the pool. More details to come!! Follow us here to keep updated Children must be potty trained. Please bring floatation devices or life jackets for children who cannot swim on their own. Certified Golds Gym Youth instructors will be in the pool assisting the children." More HERE.

- 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Gold's Gym Pocatello - ""Join us on Saturday April 16th from 10A to 12P for our annual Easter Egg Dive.Golds Gym members are FREE. Non Golds members: $3.00 per child.Different age groups will start at different times in the pool. More details to come!! Follow us here to keep updated Children must be potty trained. Please bring floatation devices or life jackets for children who cannot swim on their own. Certified Golds Gym Youth instructors will be in the pool assisting the children." More HERE. Easter Bunny Hop 'n Shop - 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Franklin Middle School - "FREE Community Event! FREE Easter Egg Hunt at Noon. Head down to Franklin Middle School and see the Easter Bunny, join the egg hunt, enjoy the animals at the petting zoo ($1 entry), Dance along with the DJ, play on some games, shop at local businesses, and enjoy the fun! Free Pictures with the Easter Bunny from noon to 3pm." More HERE.

- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Franklin Middle School - "FREE Community Event! FREE Easter Egg Hunt at Noon. Head down to Franklin Middle School and see the Easter Bunny, join the egg hunt, enjoy the animals at the petting zoo ($1 entry), Dance along with the DJ, play on some games, shop at local businesses, and enjoy the fun! Free Pictures with the Easter Bunny from noon to 3pm." More HERE. Easter Egg Hunt - 4 p.m. at 1633 Olympus Dr, Pocatello - "Legacy Christian School is excited to invite you to our First Ever Easter Egg Hunt! There will be eggs, prizes, and an Open House if you are looking for information about the School (Enrollment is OPEN!) . We look forward to seeing you April 16th @4:00PM and hope you will invite a friend!" More HERE.

SHELLEY

FRIDAY, APRIL 15

Shelley & Firth Blessings Easter Egg Hunt - 4:30 p.m. at 440 S Milton Ave, Shelley - "Shelley and Firth Blessings Admins would like you to come and join in on some Easter fun!!!We will have winning numbered eggs in all age categories. If your child gets a numbered egg they will win a big Easter basket. We also have 50+ plus mini baskets as well.Ages 0-16 are welcome to come hunt. We will be doing a little something fun for adults as well. So adults you’re welcome to join in on the fun! As always donations are gladly accepted and appreciated. Such as plastic eggs, wrapped candy, or even if you're able to donated a filled Easter basket that would help so much. Thank you!As always a huge thank you to all the Admins for helping out this together for our community." More HERE.

SATURDAY, APRIL 16

Easter egg Hunt-Sponsored by Kiwanis Club of Shelley - at 10:45 a.m. at Shelley City Park- Dawn Lloyd Field - "Come and join us for our Annual Easter egg hunt sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Shelley. Please line up in the designated age groups (see map in the Community Pioneer) by 10:50 am.Please, please, please come early.The egg hunt will begin by the sound of police sirens. It goes quickly and we want to be sure you and your littles get a chance. Please be patient, please be kind." More HERE.

AMMON

FRIDAY, APRIL 15

Easter Egg Hunt - 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 1405 S Curlew Dr, Ammon - "We will be hosting an Easter egg hunt on Friday, April 15th at 7:00pm. Tickets will be available for pickup at the front desk starting on Friday, April 8th. We will only be giving tickets to the first 50 families that come in. You must show your ticket for entrance to the event. See post for details." More HERE.

REXBURG

FRIDAY, April 15

BABY/TODDLER EASTER EGG HUNT - 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Baby Swag - "FREE Easter Egg Hunt for children 3 and under! There will be candy and grand prizes, 3 that include Baby Swag gift cards!" More HERE.

SATURDAY, APRIL 16 and SUNDAY, APRIL 17

Cub Palooza Easter Egg Hunt - 2:00 p.m. at Bear World - "Come see us for our annual Egg hunt (which is actually on Easter weekend this year!) with over 10,000 prizes. It starts right at 2pm both days, but make sure you are here by noon so you don’t miss out! Easter Egg hunt is free with admission. Purchase of admissions is required." More HERE.

IDAHO FALLS

SATURDAY, APRIL 16

The Great Easter Egg Hunt at Snake River Landing 2022 - 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at The Waterfront at Snake River Landing - The Great Easter Egg Hunt is BACK at The Waterfront at Snake River Landing on Saturday, April 16th! The Great Easter Egg Hunt is now in its 7th year. This free community event is for kids 12 and under. BACK AGAIN!! An egg hunt event will be held for kids with special needs at 9:30 am before the other large egg hunts begin. More HERE. Time: Egg Hunts are divided by Age Group, Start times for each age group - 9:30 - Special Needs 10:05 - 1-2 Year Old 10:20 - 3-4 Year Old 10:35 - 5-6 Year Old 10:50 - 7-8 Year Old 11:05 - 9-12 year Old

- 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at The Waterfront at Snake River Landing - The Great Easter Egg Hunt is BACK at The Waterfront at Snake River Landing on Saturday, April 16th! The Great Easter Egg Hunt is now in its 7th year. This free community event is for kids 12 and under. BACK AGAIN!! An egg hunt event will be held for kids with special needs at 9:30 am before the other large egg hunts begin. More HERE.

CRG Easter Egg-stravaganza - 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 2800 S Boulevard, Idaho Falls - "HOP on over to our NEW Easter event at Tautphaus Park, in Idaho Falls!We’re ready for an EGG-CELLENT time with games, activities, and an Easter egg hunt.Connect with your Camp peeps and snag photos with the Easter Bunny!RSVP to info@camprainbowgold.org or call our office at (208) 350-6435.The Egg-stravaganza will take place at Park Shelter 1, near the basketball court." More HERE.

- 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 2800 S Boulevard, Idaho Falls - "HOP on over to our NEW Easter event at Tautphaus Park, in Idaho Falls!We’re ready for an EGG-CELLENT time with games, activities, and an Easter egg hunt.Connect with your Camp peeps and snag photos with the Easter Bunny!RSVP to info@camprainbowgold.org or call our office at (208) 350-6435.The Egg-stravaganza will take place at Park Shelter 1, near the basketball court." More HERE. Easter Egg Hunt - 11 a.m. at Bonneville High School - "Get your baskets ready and mark your calendars on Saturday, April 16th, for this year's Easter Egg Hunt! Join us at Bonneville High School for a day of #accessiblefun for all children with special needs and their siblings. Don't forget to bring your smiles because the #CampHayden Easter Bunny will be on location for pictures for the entire hunt." More HERE.

- 11 a.m. at Bonneville High School - "Get your baskets ready and mark your calendars on Saturday, April 16th, for this year's Easter Egg Hunt! Join us at Bonneville High School for a day of #accessiblefun for all children with special needs and their siblings. Don't forget to bring your smiles because the #CampHayden Easter Bunny will be on location for pictures for the entire hunt." More HERE. Where is the Easter Bunny? - 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. - "Come downtown Saturday, April 16th from Noon to 3:00pm and go on a hide-and-seek adventure to find the hidden bunnies! We have hidden the bunnies in the downtown shops and you need to come find them! Come first to the Civitan Plaza (corner of B Street and Park Avenue) and we will give you a map. Once you have found all the bunnies go to ‘Weebee Toys’ (492 Shoup Ave.) where you will be able to pick out a prize and meet the Easter Bunny!" More HERE.

- 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. - "Come downtown Saturday, April 16th from Noon to 3:00pm and go on a hide-and-seek adventure to find the hidden bunnies! We have hidden the bunnies in the downtown shops and you need to come find them! Come first to the Civitan Plaza (corner of B Street and Park Avenue) and we will give you a map. Once you have found all the bunnies go to ‘Weebee Toys’ (492 Shoup Ave.) where you will be able to pick out a prize and meet the Easter Bunny!" More HERE. Drive Thru Easter Egg Hunt - 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at 2071 12th St, Idaho Falls - "Come get a goodie bag filled with Easter fun. Bags are limited to the first 100 people, so get there early." More HERE.

SUNDAY, April 17

Three-Course Early Morning Easter Brunch - 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Diablas Kitchen - "Doors Open at 8:30 AMFirst Course is Served at 9:00 AM." More HERE.

- 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Diablas Kitchen - "Doors Open at 8:30 AMFirst Course is Served at 9:00 AM." More HERE. Easter Luncheon and Egg Hunt - 10:30 a.m. at Falls Baptist Church-Idaho - "Luncheon and Easter Egg hunt right after the morning service. Family friendly event!" More HERE.

- 10:30 a.m. at Falls Baptist Church-Idaho - "Luncheon and Easter Egg hunt right after the morning service. Family friendly event!" More HERE. Five Course Easter Brunch - 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Diablas Kitchen - "Doors Open at 12:00 PM Noon. First Course will be Served at 12:30 PM." More HERE.

CHUBBUCK

SATURDAY, APRIL 16

5th Annual EggCessible Easter Egg Hunt - 11 a.m. at Stuart Park in Chubbuck.- "On Saturday, April 16th, the Portneuf District Library will hold its 5th Annual EggCessible Easter Egg Hunt at 11 am at Stuart Park in Chubbuck. This is a community egg hunt for children with special needs and their families. Hunts will include a sensory sensitive hunt for children who need calm and quiet, a hunt with eggs that make noise for the blind and visually impaired, a wheelchair and walker accessible hunt, and general hunts divided by age groups. There will be information booths, therapy dogs, and activities for children of all ages as well. It is exciting to be holding this event again for the first time since 2019. This event is made possible through generous donations from local businesses, countless volunteers, and the support of the City of Chubbuck."

SATURDAY, APRIL 16

Easter Egg Hunt - 10:00 a.m. at Jensen Grove Park - "The Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Annual Easter Egg Hunt." More HERE.

ST. ANTHONY

SATURDAY, APRIL 16

East Idaho Special Needs Easter Egg Hunt - 10:00 a.m. in St. Anthony, ID, at the Boyd Yancey Memorial (Horsey) Park (located on East 2nd North near North 5th East) - You can view more HERE.

JACKSON, Wyo.

SATURDAY, APRIL 16

COMMUNITY EASTER EGG HUNT - 10 a.m. on Town Square - "Jackson's epic Easter Egg Hunt is on! Come to Town Square on the day before Easter to collect all the eggs you can fit in your basket. Wells Fargo and The JH Chamber has more surprises in store than ever before, including eggs with candy, toys, and cold... hard... cash ! In addition to Easter eggs, fun Spring characters can also be found on Town Square on the morning of April 16. Find the Easter bunny and Sesamie Street characters and take pictures with Tigger, Winnie the Pooh, Spongebob, and more! This historied tradition is free to attend and open to everyone." More HERE. Schedule of Events 9:30 am: Characters arrive on Town Square 9:59 am: Countdown begins 10:00 am: The hunt is on! 11:00 am: Please recycle your eggs and help us clean up the park before you leave."

- 10 a.m. on Town Square - "Jackson's epic Easter Egg Hunt is on! Come to Town Square on the day before Easter to collect all the eggs you can fit in your basket. Wells Fargo and The JH Chamber has more surprises in store than ever before, including eggs with candy, toys, and ! In addition to Easter eggs, fun Spring characters can also be found on Town Square on the morning of April 16. Find the Easter bunny and Sesamie Street characters and take pictures with Tigger, Winnie the Pooh, Spongebob, and more! This historied tradition is free to attend and open to everyone." More HERE.

ROBERTS

SUNDAY, APRIL 17