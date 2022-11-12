Christmas tree permits go on sale

JEROME, Idaho (KIFI) — Permits for cutting Christmas trees for personal, family use on the Sawtooth National Forest will be available beginning Monday, Nov. 14, and will be valid until Dec. 31.

The cost of this year’s permit is $10. This permit will allow a family to choose and cut one tree up to 20 feet tall. There is a limit of one tree per family or organization.

Permits will be available at the following locations throughout the Sawtooth National Forest and surrounding areas:

Fairfield

Fairfield Ranger District Office: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday–Friday

Camas Creek Country Store: 6:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday – Thursday, 6:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Saturday, and 7:30 a.m. -8 p.m. Sunday

Twin Falls Area

Forest Supervisor’s Office in Jerome: 8 a.m. – noon and 1-4:30 p.m. Monday–Friday

Rock Creek General Store: 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily

Hansen Quick Stop & Go: 5 a.m.-11 p.m. daily

Burley

Minidoka Ranger District Office: 8 a.m.-noon and 1-4:30 p.m. Monday–Friday

Cal Ranch Store: 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday –Friday and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday

Ketchum

Ketchum Ranger District Office – 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. Monday–Friday

Sawtooth National Recreation Area Headquaters: 9 a.m.- noon and 1-4:30 p.m. Monday–Friday

LL Greens Hardware in Hailey: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday- Saturday

Sawtooth Wood Products in Bellevue: 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday

Stanley

Stanley Ranger Station – 9 a.m.-noon and 1–4:30 p.m. Monday – Friday

Additionally, in support of Every Kid Outdoors initiative, the Sawtooth National Forest will offer one free Christmas tree permit to fourth graders who present a valid paper or durable Every Kid Outdoors pass. Passes are available at https://everykidoutdoors.gov/fourth_graders.htm. Students can present their passes at Sawtooth National Forest offices in Jerome, Fairfield, Burley, Ketchum, Stanley, and the Sawtooth National Recreation Area headquarters to receive their free Christmas tree permits. The student must be present at the time the permit is issued, and the permit must be picked up before the tree is cut.

Depending on the specific area where people choose to cut their trees, a variety of trees are available. These include lodgepole pine, subalpine fir, Douglas-fir and pinyon pine.

“We strongly recommend that people check with the Forest Service office closest to the area where they plan to cut their tree,” said Nelson Mills, Sawtooth National Forest Forester. “Conditions on-the-ground vary greatly from area to area throughout the Forest. In some places it may be necessary to cross-country ski or use a snow machine to access cutting areas.”

There are a few areas that are off limits for cutting Christmas trees. These include campgrounds, administrative sites, ski areas, summer home sites and organization camps.

“People will be provided with information when they purchase their permit,” Mills said. “This will include maps and rules for cutting trees.”

Mills also advises people to be well prepared when going into the forest to cut their tree.

“Weather and road conditions can change quite rapidly at this time of the year,” Mills said. “We encourage people to take extra food and clothing and let someone know where you plan to go and when you plan to return.”