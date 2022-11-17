Free horse drawn trolley rides bring Christmas magic to Downtown Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – You can get a taste of true nostalgic fun in Downtown Idaho Falls with complimentary horse drawn trolley rides every Saturday beginning Nov. 19.

The rides will be offered through the holiday season, ending on December 17. Rides are given from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Road Apple Trolley will be downtown delighting families and downtowners with complimentary trolley rides courtesy of their team of Clydesdales horses and custom-made trolley. Owned by Stan Brighton, the Road Apple Trolley has been in business for over thirty years. Driving the team of horses is a family affair with Stan’s daughter and grandkids joining him on the trolley. The horses drive the trolley from a variety of cues from Stan. Listen for him to call the horses by name and give them a cue of “Gee” to turn right or “Haw” to turn left. Stan trains his horses with tried-and-true methods so they can drive through downtown Idaho Falls and tolerate the cars and sounds of a downtown without so much of a spook.

After each ride, the gorgeously enormous Clydesdales pose for photos and love the extra scratches and pets from downtowners.

“I am in awe of the horses’ precision and outstanding temperament. It makes for an incredibly special experience! We are so grateful trolley rides are possible for the public because of the sponsorship from The Snakebite Restaurant and new bar, XVIII. With their sponsorship, every ride on the trolley is free. Everyone in the community can have a remarkable experience downtown without a question,” Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation executive director Catherine Smith said.

To catch a ride and tour the downtown while riding in a horse drawn trolley, come to the southeast corner of B Street & Park Avenue – across from the Civitan Plaza is the pick-up and drop off spot.