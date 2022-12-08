Salvation Army red kettle donations down this year

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - This is the season of giving, but the Salvation Army says its donations are down dramatically.

Now, they are worried they may not be able to provide Christmas to all the needy families.

The Salvation Army in Pocatello says their kettles are down by thousands of dollars of what they usually are this time of year, and they are also having a hard time finding volunteers to ring the bells.

Now you don't have to be as talented as Melissa to ring those bells, all you need to do is be willing to donate your time.

Another big concern for the Salvation Army is they don't have the toy donations this year.

They have only received about 25% of the toys necessary to help families in need.

To help with the toy donations or to ring the bell you can call 208-232-53-18 or click HERE.