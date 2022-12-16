Family light show illuminates the night in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - While other houses may decorate for Christmas, Larry Owens knows how to put on a show. For the past 16 years, the Owens Family Light show at 1385 Lowell Drive in Idaho Falls has created a display wrapped in holiday styles.

"I love Christmas lights. When I was young, I used to help my father decorate our house for Christmas," Larry Owens said. "In 2006, I was down in Utah and I saw a house that was synchronized, and computer animated. And I thought, I can do that!"

The free light show is created with more than 120,000 red, green and blue pixels.

The show started as a way to spend time with his kids. But over 16 years, it has grown much larger, in more ways than one.

"When I go out on the street, I talk to the people that come by to see the show... It just brings so much joy into the lives of the people that come to see the show," Owens said. "I've had people that have told me, 'Well, my father just died a couple of weeks ago, and this has just really uplifted us.'"

He's even caught the attention of ABC's great Christmas light fight. But Owens isn't interested in competition.

Though his children have grown and moved out on their own, he's still motivated by the spirit of the season.

"The biggest reason why I do the show is a little boy that lives down the street. He has a disability and he just loves to come to see the show. He sits out on the curb when I'm setting up the show every afternoon and he diagrams the show, takes pictures, and tells me where to put things," Owens said. "I do it for him more than anyone else because of the joy that it brings into his life."

The light began Friday, Nov. 25 and runs through New Year's Eve. The 30-minute show runs daily from 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and repeats continuously throughout the evening.

"As you come to visit the Owens Family Lights, please remember we have neighbors. Our neighbors have children who could be sleeping, so please keep the noise level down. Please don't block or park in their driveways. Turn your headlights off so others can enjoy the show, but leave your parking lights on for safety. Please do not litter," the Owens family said on their website.

