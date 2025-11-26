Brad Pickering

9/3/1954-11/21/2025

Bradley Jerry Pickering, 71, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 21, 2025, after unexpected complications from surgery. He was surrounded by those who loved him.

Brad was born on September 3, 1954, at the LDS Hospital in Idaho Falls, Idaho, as the second son to Dorothy and Bill Pickering, younger brother to Craig Pickering.

Brad leaves behind a legacy of business and also of kindness. One of his life mottos was “If we don’t go, who will?” He loved to rescue those in need, whether they were stranded with a flat tire, in need of a job, or just a listening ear.

Brad married the love of his life, JoAnn Clayton, on October 8, 1977, and they were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on December 20, 1986. Together, they were blessed with 7 children.

He loved athletics, both watching his kids play and also competing himself. He shared vivid stories of his multiple state championships in racquetball and even in his waning years, often expressed his desire to play again.

His passion was serving others, which he fulfilled as the owner of multiple businesses serving the greater East Idaho community for 40 years.

Brad’s generosity went far beyond his own family, extending to the greater community in the form of mentorship and lending a friendly ear. Even in his final week on earth, Brad continued to dedicate his time and limited energy to helping others.

Brad was a proud Christian, serving in many roles as a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many church capacities, and recalled with great fondness his time as a ward mission leader. Brad also served in the Idaho Falls Temple for 11 years. He believed that through the priesthood power and sacred temple ordinances, families could be sealed together for time and all eternity. Truly, his greatest legacy was in the relationships he had with brothers, sisters, spouse, children, and grandchildren. He adored his grandkids and loved the hours he spent with them– holding them in his lap, talking with them, and enjoying their company where ever they were.

Brad is survived by his wife, JoAnn Pickering; brother, Craig Pickering; children, Brandi Jo (Jeremy) Smith, Suzanne Pickering, Bobbi Lynn Pickering, Wyatt Pickering, Cordell (Sara) Pickering, Zachery (Corinne) Pickering, and Tyler Pickering; grandchildren, Jaxen Pickering, David Browning, Kel Browning, Jonathan Browning, Lila Browning, Abigail Pickering, Amelia Pickering, Ace Pickering, Avery Pickering, Axel Pickering, Owen Smith, Hank Pickering, and Isabelle Pickering.

Brad will be welcomed on the other side by his mother, Dorothy; father, Bill; daughter, Jessica; and countless others who have already passed on and have been anxiously awaiting his return.

“Carry on, Maestro.”

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 29, 2025, at the Idaho Falls East Stake Center, 1860 Kearney Street in Idaho Falls. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday evening at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and on Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in New Sweden Cemetery.

