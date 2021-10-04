More trout headed to southeast Idaho fisheries in October

Outdoor Games

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - With summer winding down, sometimes we don’t think of this as being a great time of year to go fishing, but it is.

The Idaho Fish and Game Department says it will even tell you where to go to get some of the best fishing of the season.

Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing nearly 194,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at various locations during October.

Idaho Fish and Game stocking schedule for the Southeast Region

The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be stocked when conditions become favorable.

If you need detailed information about Idaho’s waters, fish species, facilities, maps and rules, check out the Idaho Fishing Planner.