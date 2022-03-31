Pocatello Animal Services seeks homes for kitten foster program

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Kitten season is upon us, and Pocatello Animal Services is looking for fosters.

The Pocatello Animal Services is looking to grow its foster program to provide short-term homes for animals while they need extra care. Springtime keeps the shelter busy with kittens, and fosters help provide care for animals that are pregnant, nursing, bottle-fed, and other reasons causing them to need more hands-on care. Animal Services provides vaccinations, food, litter (if needed) and toys.

In 2021, the animal shelter took in around 450 kittens and 590 adult cats. Female cats can get pregnant starting at about 4 months old, and they are pregnant for approximately 60 days, then can become pregnant again about 4 weeks after giving birth. This cycle happens quickly and can cause a large population of cats.

More information and the application to become a foster, can be found HERE.

If you have any questions, you can contact the shelter at 208-234-6156 or at pokypets@pocatello.us.