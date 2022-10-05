Skip to Content
Pocatello Animal Shelter reaches full capacity

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A local animal shelter is reaching out to the community for help. 

The Pocatello Animal Shelter is currently at full capacity.

Staff say the shelter usually sees about 12 to 15 animals at a time, but now the shelter is double that and counting. 

They say there has been a large uptick in animal surrenders and stray animals coming into the shelter.

Jennifer Brown says if more animals are not adopted, they have to find other solutions.

"Eventually it gets to the point where we don't have space and we have to look at whatever alternative measures that might be, and that would be at the discretion of the director. We've talked about even broadening our horizons to farther east of the united states and trying to see if we can even work with agencies even outside of our western areas here," Brown said.

The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cole Sams

Cole is a reporter for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

