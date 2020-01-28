Winter weather conditions in East Idaho creates driving hazards

Travel

EAST IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) – Recent winter storms coupled with fluctuating temperatures have caused potholes to develop along the roadway in eastern Idaho.

The Idaho Transportation Department is warning you to slow down and drive with caution on ID-33 from Sugar City to Newdale and on US-20 from Fall River through Ashton.

ITD crews will be placing warning signs along the highways to caution drivers in those areas. Speed limits will also be temporarily reduced to 45 mph until weather warms and crews are able to complete patching of the roadway.

With recent storm systems that have moved through Idaho, plowing operations have been the primary focus of the region.

ITD has a project planned in the Idaho Transportation Investment Program that will see ID-33 repaved within the next few years.